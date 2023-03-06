Army vs. Colgate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Colgate Raiders (16-13) versus the Army Black Knights (12-16) at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 64-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colgate, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Black Knights' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 69-42 loss to Lehigh.
Army vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
Army vs. Colgate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colgate 64, Army 55
Army Schedule Analysis
- The Black Knights' signature win this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in our computer rankings. The Black Knights brought home the 74-66 win on the road on January 28.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 229) on February 15
- 52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on January 18
- 50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on December 1
- 77-56 on the road over American (No. 304) on January 11
- 63-62 at home over American (No. 304) on January 25
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights have a -102 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 60.9 points per game, 258th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.5 per contest to rank 187th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Army is putting up more points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (60.9) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Black Knights are averaging 3.9 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (62.7).
- At home, Army allows 61.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 66.8.
- Over their last 10 games, the Black Knights are putting up 62.4 points per game, 1.5 more than their season average (60.9).
