Monday's game between the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18) and the Wagner Seahawks (13-14) at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Saint Francis (BKN) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Terriers enter this matchup following a 61-60 loss to Merrimack on Thursday.

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Saint Francis (BKN) 64, Wagner 63

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

  • The Terriers defeated the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 58-55, on February 23, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
  • Saint Francis (BKN) has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on January 26
  • 82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 9
  • 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 307) on January 2
  • 61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 338) on February 4
  • 66-60 at home over LIU (No. 345) on January 16

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights

  • The Terriers are being outscored by 4.4 points per game with a -123 scoring differential overall. They put up 58 points per game (312th in college basketball) and give up 62.4 per contest (122nd in college basketball).
  • Saint Francis (BKN) is posting 60.6 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.6 more points per game than its overall average (58).
  • The Terriers are averaging 63.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (54.6).
  • In 2022-23, Saint Francis (BKN) is giving up 57.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 65.6.
  • The Terriers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 61.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.1 points more than the 58 they've scored this year.

