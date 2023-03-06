Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18) and the Wagner Seahawks (13-14) at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Saint Francis (BKN) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Terriers enter this matchup following a 61-60 loss to Merrimack on Thursday.
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Francis (BKN) 64, Wagner 63
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers defeated the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 58-55, on February 23, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Saint Francis (BKN) has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on January 26
- 82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 9
- 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 307) on January 2
- 61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 338) on February 4
- 66-60 at home over LIU (No. 345) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights
- The Terriers are being outscored by 4.4 points per game with a -123 scoring differential overall. They put up 58 points per game (312th in college basketball) and give up 62.4 per contest (122nd in college basketball).
- Saint Francis (BKN) is posting 60.6 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.6 more points per game than its overall average (58).
- The Terriers are averaging 63.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (54.6).
- In 2022-23, Saint Francis (BKN) is giving up 57.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 65.6.
- The Terriers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 61.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.1 points more than the 58 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.