Monday's game between the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18) and the Wagner Seahawks (13-14) at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Saint Francis (BKN) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Terriers enter this matchup following a 61-60 loss to Merrimack on Thursday.

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Francis (BKN) 64, Wagner 63

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

The Terriers defeated the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 58-55, on February 23, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Saint Francis (BKN) has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on January 26

82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 9

66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 307) on January 2

61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 338) on February 4

66-60 at home over LIU (No. 345) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights