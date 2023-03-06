Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game that pits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18) against the Wagner Seahawks (13-14) at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Saint Francis (BKN). Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Seahawks lost their most recent outing 66-58 against Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Francis (BKN) 64, Wagner 63
Wagner Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks' signature victory this season came against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 256) in our computer rankings. The Seahawks brought home the 63-60 win on the road on November 7.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wagner is 13-8 (.619%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.
Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 301) on November 26
- 69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 307) on January 16
- 63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 307) on January 6
- 68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 312) on December 17
- 72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 313) on November 16
Wagner Performance Insights
- The Seahawks put up 63.6 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per outing (228th in college basketball). They have a -65 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Wagner has put up 64.8 points per game in NEC play, and 63.6 overall.
- At home, the Seahawks score 67.1 points per game. Away, they score 60.8.
- At home Wagner is giving up 63.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is on the road (68.3).
- The Seahawks have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 60.8 points per contest, 2.8 fewer points their than season average of 63.6.
