Monday's game that pits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18) against the Wagner Seahawks (13-14) at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Saint Francis (BKN). Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Seahawks lost their most recent outing 66-58 against Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Francis (BKN) 64, Wagner 63

Wagner Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks' signature victory this season came against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 256) in our computer rankings. The Seahawks brought home the 63-60 win on the road on November 7.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wagner is 13-8 (.619%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 301) on November 26

69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 307) on January 16

63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 307) on January 6

68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 312) on December 17

72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 313) on November 16

Wagner Performance Insights