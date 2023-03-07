Tuesday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (11-18) going head to head against the Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20) at 10:30 AM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Mount St. Mary's, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Golden Griffins head into this contest on the heels of a 76-58 loss to Siena on Saturday.

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 64, Canisius 61

Canisius Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Golden Griffins defeated the Buffalo Bulls at home on November 7 by a score of 57-55.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Canisius is 8-12 (.400%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

57-55 at home over Buffalo (No. 219) on November 7

64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on November 22

73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 17

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 273) on December 19

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 273) on February 11

Canisius Performance Insights