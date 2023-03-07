Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (11-18) going head to head against the Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20) at 10:30 AM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Mount St. Mary's, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Golden Griffins head into this contest on the heels of a 76-58 loss to Siena on Saturday.
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 64, Canisius 61
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Golden Griffins defeated the Buffalo Bulls at home on November 7 by a score of 57-55.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Canisius is 8-12 (.400%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-55 at home over Buffalo (No. 219) on November 7
- 64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on November 22
- 73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 17
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 273) on December 19
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 273) on February 11
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins have a -192 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 60.6 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 249th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Canisius is scoring fewer points (60.0 per game) than it is overall (60.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Golden Griffins are averaging 3.2 more points per game at home (62.3) than away (59.1).
- In 2022-23 Canisius is allowing 5.1 fewer points per game at home (64.6) than on the road (69.7).
- Over their past 10 games, the Golden Griffins are scoring 56.6 points per contest, 4.0 fewer points than their season average (60.6).
