Tuesday's contest that pits the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (13-16) against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-29) at Boardwalk Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-50 in favor of Manhattan, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 7.

The Lady Jaspers enter this game following a 69-52 win against Rider on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 68, Saint Peter's 50

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers' signature win this season came against the Siena Saints, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers brought home the 78-53 win at home on January 12.

The Lady Jaspers have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Manhattan is 13-5 (.722%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 232) on January 12

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 245) on November 19

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 2

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 308) on December 17

52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 308) on February 25

Manhattan Performance Insights