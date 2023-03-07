Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (13-16) against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-29) at Boardwalk Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-50 in favor of Manhattan, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 7.
The Lady Jaspers enter this game following a 69-52 win against Rider on Thursday.
Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 68, Saint Peter's 50
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers' signature win this season came against the Siena Saints, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers brought home the 78-53 win at home on January 12.
- The Lady Jaspers have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Manhattan is 13-5 (.722%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 232) on January 12
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 245) on November 19
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 2
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 308) on December 17
- 52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 308) on February 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers score 59.4 points per game (289th in college basketball) and give up 58.9 (52nd in college basketball) for a +17 scoring differential overall.
- With 60 points per game in MAAC action, Manhattan is putting up 0.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.4 PPG).
- The Lady Jaspers post 61.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 56.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Manhattan is allowing 56.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 61.5.
- On offense, the Lady Jaspers have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 60.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 59.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.