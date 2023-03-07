Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be hitting the court versus the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 102-86 win versus the Hornets, Bridges put up 33 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's dig into Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 18.5 25.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 6.1 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.0 PRA 32.5 26.6 34.7 PR 28.5 23.1 31.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Rockets

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.9. His opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Rockets allow 118.2 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 41.6 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are 19th in the league, giving up 25.8 per contest.

The Rockets are the worst team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2022 38 18 3 3 2 0 2 12/2/2022 37 22 8 2 3 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 1 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.