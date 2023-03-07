The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (36-28) ahead of their matchup with the Houston Rockets (15-49) currently features just one player. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7 from Toyota Center.

Last time out, the Nets won on Sunday 102-86 over the Hornets. In the victory, Mikal Bridges paced the Nets with 33 points.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable (Ankle)

Nets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: YES and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up 113.5 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets give up.

Brooklyn is 15-6 when scoring more than 118.2 points.

The Nets' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 108.9 points a contest compared to the 113.5 they've averaged this year.

Brooklyn connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.1 on average.

The Nets score 114.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in the league), while giving up 112.5 points per 100 possessions (18th in the NBA).

Nets vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -6.5 230.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.