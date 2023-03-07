Nets vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - March 7
The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (36-28) ahead of their matchup with the Houston Rockets (15-49) currently features just one player. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7 from Toyota Center.
Last time out, the Nets won on Sunday 102-86 over the Hornets. In the victory, Mikal Bridges paced the Nets with 33 points.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable (Ankle)
Nets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: YES and SportsNet SW
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets put up 113.5 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets give up.
- Brooklyn is 15-6 when scoring more than 118.2 points.
- The Nets' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 108.9 points a contest compared to the 113.5 they've averaged this year.
- Brooklyn connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.1 on average.
- The Nets score 114.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in the league), while giving up 112.5 points per 100 possessions (18th in the NBA).
Nets vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-6.5
|230.5
