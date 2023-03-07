Toyota Center is where the Brooklyn Nets (36-28) and Houston Rockets (15-49) will square off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets beat the Hornets on Sunday, 102-86. Bridges scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed two assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 33 8 2 0 1 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 24 8 8 1 2 3 Joe Harris 12 1 0 0 0 4

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges averages 18.5 points and 3.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Dinwiddie averages a team-high 5.5 assists per game. He is also posting 17.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Nicolas Claxton leads his team in rebounds per game (9.1), and also averages 12.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (second in the league).

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.8 points, 3.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 8.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 23.5 5.3 2.8 1.0 0.6 2.2 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.1 4.2 6.8 1.3 0.3 1.9 Cameron Johnson 16.4 4.0 1.4 1.2 0.3 2.4 Nicolas Claxton 6.4 7.6 1.9 0.9 2.1 0.0 Cameron Thomas 12.5 2.3 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.9

