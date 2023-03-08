Wednesday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (25-4) and the Buffalo Bulls (12-15) clashing at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-59 win for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 8.

The Bulls came out on top in their last matchup 72-67 against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo vs. Toledo Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Toledo 74, Buffalo 59

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

  • The Bulls' signature win of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 84-66 road win on February 25.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 84-66 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 70) on February 25
  • 64-50 at home over Akron (No. 193) on March 1
  • 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 213) on December 7
  • 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on January 14
  • 72-67 at home over Western Michigan (No. 242) on March 4

Buffalo Performance Insights

  • The Bulls score 64.8 points per game (186th in college basketball) and give up 65.0 (199th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
  • Buffalo has averaged 2 more points in MAC games (66.8) than overall (64.8).
  • In 2022-23 the Bulls are averaging 1.8 more points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (63.9).
  • At home, Buffalo allows 64.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 65.9.
  • The Bulls are compiling 70.0 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.8.

