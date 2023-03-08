Wednesday's contest features the Hofstra Pride (10-19) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-24) clashing at SECU Arena (on March 8) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-59 win for Hofstra.

The Pride are coming off of a 69-50 loss to William & Mary in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 63, UNC Wilmington 59

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Pride took down the Towson Tigers at home on February 9 by a score of 58-57.

Hofstra has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

58-57 at home over Towson (No. 141) on February 9

72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 256) on March 2

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 279) on January 6

56-53 at home over Army (No. 281) on December 7

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 303) on November 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Hofstra Performance Insights