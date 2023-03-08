Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Hofstra Pride (10-19) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-24) clashing at SECU Arena (on March 8) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-59 win for Hofstra.
The Pride are coming off of a 69-50 loss to William & Mary in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hofstra 63, UNC Wilmington 59
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Pride took down the Towson Tigers at home on February 9 by a score of 58-57.
- Hofstra has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-57 at home over Towson (No. 141) on February 9
- 72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 256) on March 2
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 279) on January 6
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 281) on December 7
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 303) on November 18
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride have a -155 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 57.6 points per game to rank 316th in college basketball and are giving up 62.9 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball.
- With 54.8 points per game in CAA matchups, Hofstra is scoring 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (57.6 PPG).
- At home, the Pride are posting 1.3 fewer points per game (56.9) than they are when playing on the road (58.2).
- In home games, Hofstra is giving up 3.5 fewer points per game (61.1) than in away games (64.6).
- The Pride have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 56.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.5 points fewer than the 57.6 they've scored this year.
