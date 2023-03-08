Wednesday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (17-11) and the Rider Broncs (10-20) at Boardwalk Hall should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Niagara to take home the win. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 8.

The Purple Eagles are coming off of a 61-52 win against Mount St. Mary's in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Niagara vs. Rider Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Niagara vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 70, Rider 58

Niagara Schedule Analysis

Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 5, the Purple Eagles secured their best win of the season, a 67-64 home victory.

Niagara has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on January 5

63-58 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on February 23

86-62 at home over Siena (No. 232) on March 2

70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 246) on January 12

65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 246) on February 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Niagara Performance Insights