Niagara vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (17-11) and the Rider Broncs (10-20) at Boardwalk Hall should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Niagara to take home the win. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 8.
The Purple Eagles are coming off of a 61-52 win against Mount St. Mary's in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Niagara vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Niagara vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 70, Rider 58
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 5, the Purple Eagles secured their best win of the season, a 67-64 home victory.
- Niagara has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on January 5
- 63-58 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on February 23
- 86-62 at home over Siena (No. 232) on March 2
- 70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 246) on January 12
- 65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 246) on February 19
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 157th in college basketball while allowing 64.0 per contest to rank 168th in college basketball) and have a +59 scoring differential overall.
- With 69.4 points per game in MAAC games, Niagara is tallying 3.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.1 PPG).
- The Purple Eagles put up 67.3 points per game in home games, compared to 65.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.
- Defensively Niagara has played worse in home games this season, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 63.0 on the road.
- The Purple Eagles' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 71.2 points per contest compared to the 66.1 they've averaged this year.
