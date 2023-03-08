The No. 9 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10 ACC) will face off against the No. 8 seed Syracuse Orange (17-14, 10-10 ACC) in the ACC tournament Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 12:00 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Syracuse has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.

The Orange have been an underdog by 3 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Wake Forest has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

So far this season, 19 out of the Demon Deacons' 30 games have gone over the point total.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Syracuse, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks significantly better (56th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (111th).

Bookmakers have moved the Orange's national championship odds down from +12000 at the start of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Syracuse has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.