The No. 9 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10 ACC) will face off against the No. 8 seed Syracuse Orange (17-14, 10-10 ACC) in the ACC tournament Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 12:00 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-2.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wake Forest (-3) 153.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Wake Forest (-2.5) 153.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wake Forest (-2.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
  • The Orange have been an underdog by 3 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • Wake Forest has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Demon Deacons' 30 games have gone over the point total.

Syracuse Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Syracuse, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks significantly better (56th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (111th).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Orange's national championship odds down from +12000 at the start of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Syracuse has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

