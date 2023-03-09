Army vs. Boston University Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Boston University Terriers (23-7) versus the Army Black Knights (13-16) at Case Gym should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-54 in favor of Boston University, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Black Knights head into this contest following a 55-50 win against Colgate on Monday.
Army vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Army vs. Boston University Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54
Army Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Black Knights beat the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road on January 28 by a score of 74-66.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-66 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 168) on January 28
- 55-50 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on March 6
- 50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 232) on February 15
- 52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 243) on January 18
- 50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on December 1
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights' -97 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.7 points per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per contest (170th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Army has scored 62.4 points per game in Patriot play, and 60.7 overall.
- The Black Knights average 58.8 points per game at home, and 62.3 away.
- At home, Army concedes 61.9 points per game. Away, it gives up 65.8.
- While the Black Knights are averaging 60.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, producing 61.6 a contest.
