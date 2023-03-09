The No. 5 seed Army Black Knights (13-16) square off in the Patriot Tournament against the No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (23-7) on Thursday at Case Gym, starting at 6:00 PM.

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Army vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

The Black Knights score an average of 60.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 57 the Terriers give up to opponents.

Army is 9-7 when it scores more than 57 points.

Boston University's record is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.

The 68.7 points per game the Terriers score are just 4.7 more points than the Black Knights give up (64).

Boston University is 18-2 when scoring more than 64 points.

Army has a 12-7 record when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

Army Schedule