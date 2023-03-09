The No. 5 seed Army Black Knights (13-16) square off in the Patriot Tournament against the No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (23-7) on Thursday at Case Gym, starting at 6:00 PM.

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Army vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Knights score an average of 60.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 57 the Terriers give up to opponents.
  • Army is 9-7 when it scores more than 57 points.
  • Boston University's record is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The 68.7 points per game the Terriers score are just 4.7 more points than the Black Knights give up (64).
  • Boston University is 18-2 when scoring more than 64 points.
  • Army has a 12-7 record when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

Army Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Holy Cross L 60-54 Christl Arena
3/1/2023 Lehigh L 69-42 Christl Arena
3/6/2023 @ Colgate W 55-50 Cotterell Court
3/9/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym

