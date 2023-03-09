How to Watch the Army vs. Boston University Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 seed Army Black Knights (13-16) square off in the Patriot Tournament against the No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (23-7) on Thursday at Case Gym, starting at 6:00 PM.
Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
Army vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison
- The Black Knights score an average of 60.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 57 the Terriers give up to opponents.
- Army is 9-7 when it scores more than 57 points.
- Boston University's record is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
- The 68.7 points per game the Terriers score are just 4.7 more points than the Black Knights give up (64).
- Boston University is 18-2 when scoring more than 64 points.
- Army has a 12-7 record when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
Army Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 60-54
|Christl Arena
|3/1/2023
|Lehigh
|L 69-42
|Christl Arena
|3/6/2023
|@ Colgate
|W 55-50
|Cotterell Court
|3/9/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
