Nets vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI.
Nets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Nets vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 117 - Nets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- The Bucks' .554 ATS win percentage (36-24-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .538 mark (35-30-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (4-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (36.4%) than Brooklyn (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total 47.7% of the time this season (31 out of 65). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (29 out of 65).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 43-10, a better tally than the Nets have recorded (10-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Nets Performance Insights
- With 113.6 points scored per game and 112.6 points allowed, Brooklyn is 18th in the NBA on offense and 11th on defense.
- The Nets are 10th in the league in assists (25.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).
- Brooklyn attempts 60.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.7% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.3% are 3-pointers.
