The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Nets vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 117 - Nets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)

Nets (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



The Bucks' .554 ATS win percentage (36-24-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .538 mark (35-30-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (4-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (36.4%) than Brooklyn (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total 47.7% of the time this season (31 out of 65). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (29 out of 65).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 43-10, a better tally than the Nets have recorded (10-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

With 113.6 points scored per game and 112.6 points allowed, Brooklyn is 18th in the NBA on offense and 11th on defense.

The Nets are 10th in the league in assists (25.5 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nets are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

Brooklyn attempts 60.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.7% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.3% are 3-pointers.

