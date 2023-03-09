Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (18-11) and the Hofstra Pride (11-19) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored N.C. A&T squad taking home the win. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 9.
The Pride won their most recent matchup 61-58 against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.
Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 67, Hofstra 59
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Pride captured their signature win of the season, a 58-57 victory over the Towson Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Hofstra is 9-9 (.500%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-57 at home over Towson (No. 142) on February 9
- 72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 255) on March 2
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 276) on January 6
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 282) on December 7
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 304) on November 18
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride have been outscored by 5.1 points per game (posting 57.7 points per game, 315th in college basketball, while giving up 62.8 per outing, 136th in college basketball) and have a -152 scoring differential.
- Hofstra scores fewer points in conference action (54.8 per game) than overall (57.7).
- The Pride average 56.9 points per game at home, and 58.2 on the road.
- At home Hofstra is giving up 61.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than it is on the road (64.6).
- While the Pride are scoring 57.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 56.7 points per contest.
