Thursday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (18-11) and the Hofstra Pride (11-19) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored N.C. A&T squad taking home the win. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Pride won their most recent matchup 61-58 against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.

Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 67, Hofstra 59

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Pride captured their signature win of the season, a 58-57 victory over the Towson Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Hofstra is 9-9 (.500%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

58-57 at home over Towson (No. 142) on February 9

72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 255) on March 2

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 276) on January 6

56-53 at home over Army (No. 282) on December 7

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 304) on November 18

Hofstra Performance Insights