Thursday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Sacramento Kings (38-26) and the New York Knicks (39-28) at Golden 1 Center features the Kings' Domantas Sabonis and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Kings

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks lost to the Hornets on Tuesday, 112-105. RJ Barrett scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in four assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 27 6 4 0 0 1 Julius Randle 16 8 3 0 0 2 Mitchell Robinson 14 8 0 1 1 0

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.3 points per game) and rebounder (10.4, seventh in NBA), and delivers 4.1 assists.

Brunson is No. 1 on the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and produces 23.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Barrett gives the Knicks 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gives the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 28.2 7.7 3.7 0.4 0.2 4.1 Jalen Brunson 22 3.1 4.6 0.5 0.1 2 Immanuel Quickley 18.3 4.3 3 1 0.5 3.1 RJ Barrett 17.8 4.6 2.7 0.4 0.2 1.4 Josh Hart 11.2 5.9 3.1 1.1 0.5 1.4

