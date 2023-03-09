Thursday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8) matching up with the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (14-16) at 1:00 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 63-54 victory for Quinnipiac, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Jaspers enter this matchup following a 59-56 victory against Saint Peter's on Tuesday.

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 63, Manhattan 54

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers defeated the Siena Saints in a 78-53 win on January 12. It was their best win of the season.

Manhattan has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 231) on January 12

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 245) on February 2

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 246) on November 19

52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on February 25

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on December 17

Manhattan Performance Insights