Thursday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8) matching up with the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (14-16) at 1:00 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 63-54 victory for Quinnipiac, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Jaspers enter this matchup following a 59-56 victory against Saint Peter's on Tuesday.

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Quinnipiac 63, Manhattan 54

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Jaspers defeated the Siena Saints in a 78-53 win on January 12. It was their best win of the season.
  • Manhattan has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 231) on January 12
  • 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 245) on February 2
  • 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 246) on November 19
  • 52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on February 25
  • 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on December 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Manhattan Performance Insights

  • The Lady Jaspers have a +20 scoring differential, putting up 59.4 points per game (290th in college basketball) and giving up 58.8 (50th in college basketball).
  • Manhattan scores more in conference action (60.0 points per game) than overall (59.4).
  • At home, the Lady Jaspers average 61.2 points per game. Away, they score 56.8.
  • Manhattan allows 56.4 points per game at home, and 61.5 on the road.
  • The Lady Jaspers are scoring 61.2 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 59.4.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.