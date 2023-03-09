Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Bridges, in his last time out, had 30 points, five assists and two blocks in a 118-96 win over the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 18.6 26.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 5.3 Assists 4.5 3.5 3.3 PRA 34.5 26.6 35.1 PR 30.5 23.1 31.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.6



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Bucks

Bridges' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.0 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.9.

Conceding 111.7 points per contest, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Bucks concede 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have given up 22.8 per contest, best in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked second in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 37 31 2 5 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.