Nets vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.
Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-13.5
|230.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 25 of 65 games this season.
- Brooklyn's outings this season have a 226.2-point average over/under, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Brooklyn has compiled a 35-30-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have won in 10, or 37%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 13.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|26
|40%
|115.8
|229.4
|111.7
|224.3
|225.8
|Nets
|25
|38.5%
|113.6
|229.4
|112.6
|224.3
|226.5
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.548, 17-14-0 record) than on the road (.529, 18-16-0).
- The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 27-13 ATS record and a 27-13 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|38-27
|1-1
|33-32
|Nets
|35-30
|0-0
|29-36
Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Nets
|115.8
|113.6
|9
|18
|29-9
|27-13
|33-5
|27-13
|111.7
|112.6
|5
|11
|26-13
|26-12
|33-6
|29-9
