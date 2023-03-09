The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -13.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 25 of 65 games this season.

Brooklyn's outings this season have a 226.2-point average over/under, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Brooklyn has compiled a 35-30-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have won in 10, or 37%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 13.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 26 40% 115.8 229.4 111.7 224.3 225.8 Nets 25 38.5% 113.6 229.4 112.6 224.3 226.5

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.548, 17-14-0 record) than on the road (.529, 18-16-0).

The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 27-13 ATS record and a 27-13 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 38-27 1-1 33-32 Nets 35-30 0-0 29-36

Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Nets 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 29-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-13 33-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-13 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 26-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-12 33-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.