The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -13.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 25 of 65 games this season.
  • Brooklyn's outings this season have a 226.2-point average over/under, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, Brooklyn has compiled a 35-30-0 record against the spread.
  • The Nets have won in 10, or 37%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 13.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 26 40% 115.8 229.4 111.7 224.3 225.8
Nets 25 38.5% 113.6 229.4 112.6 224.3 226.5

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.548, 17-14-0 record) than on the road (.529, 18-16-0).
  • The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 27-13 ATS record and a 27-13 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 38-27 1-1 33-32
Nets 35-30 0-0 29-36

Nets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Nets
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
29-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-13
33-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-13
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.6
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
26-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-12
33-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.