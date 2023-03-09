The New York Rangers (35-19-9) visit the Montreal Canadiens (26-33-5, losers of four in a row) at Bell Centre. The game on Thursday, March 9 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, MSG, and RDS.

The Rangers' offense has put up 30 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 37 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (23.3%). They are 4-5-1 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Rangers 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-280)

Rangers (-280) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.8)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 35-19-9 overall and 8-9-17 in overtime games.

New York has 23 points (8-6-7) in the 21 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Rangers recorded just one goal, they went 2-7-1 (five points).

New York has taken 11 points from the 14 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-5-7 record).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 37 times, and are 31-5-1 in those games (to record 63 points).

In the 24 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 17-5-2 record (36 points).

In the 34 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 18-14-2 (38 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Rangers finished 17-4-7 in those contests (41 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.69 28th 11th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 16th 31.9 Shots 27.8 30th 7th 29.1 Shots Allowed 33.7 27th 9th 22.8% Power Play % 16% 30th 17th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 73.8% 29th

Rangers vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, MSG, and RDS

TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, MSG, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

