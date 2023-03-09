The No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-6) take on the No. 4 seed Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (11-18) in the NEC Tournament Thursday at , beginning at 7:00 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Saint Francis (BKN) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 58.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 52.5 the Knights allow to opponents.

Saint Francis (BKN) is 10-9 when it scores more than 52.5 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson's record is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.

The Knights put up just 3.9 more points per game (65.9) than the Terriers give up (62.0).

Fairleigh Dickinson is 16-1 when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Saint Francis (BKN) has a 9-6 record when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule