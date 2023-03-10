Friday's contest at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Vermont Catamounts (24-6) squaring off against the Albany Great Danes (22-10) at 5:00 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 61-54 victory for Vermont, who are favored by our model.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 72-64 win over Maine in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Albany vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Albany vs. Vermont Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Vermont 61, Albany 54

Albany Schedule Analysis

  • When the Great Danes took down the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked No. 147 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 60-46, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
  • Albany has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (20).

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 60-46 at home over Vermont (No. 147) on December 29
  • 72-64 at home over Maine (No. 201) on March 5
  • 53-50 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 18
  • 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on November 13
  • 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 273) on January 4

Albany Performance Insights

  • The Great Danes outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 59.1 points per game, 294th in college basketball, and conceding 54.9 per outing, 18th in college basketball) and have a +134 scoring differential.
  • In America East action, Albany has averaged 2.1 more points (61.2) than overall (59.1) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Great Danes are scoring 59.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than they are averaging away (60.5).
  • Albany allows 52.5 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
  • The Great Danes are scoring 59.1 points per game over their past 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.

