Albany vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Vermont Catamounts (24-6) squaring off against the Albany Great Danes (22-10) at 5:00 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 61-54 victory for Vermont, who are favored by our model.
The Great Danes are coming off of a 72-64 win over Maine in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Albany vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Albany vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 61, Albany 54
Albany Schedule Analysis
- When the Great Danes took down the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked No. 147 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 60-46, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- Albany has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (20).
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Vermont (No. 147) on December 29
- 72-64 at home over Maine (No. 201) on March 5
- 53-50 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 18
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on November 13
- 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 273) on January 4
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 59.1 points per game, 294th in college basketball, and conceding 54.9 per outing, 18th in college basketball) and have a +134 scoring differential.
- In America East action, Albany has averaged 2.1 more points (61.2) than overall (59.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Great Danes are scoring 59.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than they are averaging away (60.5).
- Albany allows 52.5 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
- The Great Danes are scoring 59.1 points per game over their past 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.
