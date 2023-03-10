Friday's contest at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Vermont Catamounts (24-6) squaring off against the Albany Great Danes (22-10) at 5:00 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 61-54 victory for Vermont, who are favored by our model.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 72-64 win over Maine in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Albany vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Albany vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 61, Albany 54

Albany Schedule Analysis

When the Great Danes took down the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked No. 147 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 60-46, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Albany has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (20).

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Vermont (No. 147) on December 29

72-64 at home over Maine (No. 201) on March 5

53-50 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 18

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on November 13

61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 273) on January 4

Albany Performance Insights