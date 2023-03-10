The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) will aim to claim the America East championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) on Friday at 5:00 PM.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Albany vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

  • The Great Danes put up 5.7 more points per game (59.1) than the Catamounts give up (53.4).
  • Albany is 18-4 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
  • Vermont has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Catamounts record 7.5 more points per game (62.4) than the Great Danes allow (54.9).
  • Vermont has a 19-2 record when scoring more than 54.9 points.
  • Albany is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Catamounts are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes concede to opponents (53.2%).
  • The Great Danes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Albany Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ NJIT W 59-49 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
3/1/2023 UMass Lowell W 59-51 SEFCU Arena
3/5/2023 Maine W 72-64 SEFCU Arena
3/10/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

