Cameron Johnson and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 118-96 win over the Rockets (his most recent action) Johnson put up eight points and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Johnson's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.1 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA 22.5 20.7 23.1 PR 20.5 19.1 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Cameron Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Johnson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 115.6 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Timberwolves allow 25.4 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2022 33 29 2 3 7 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Johnson or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.