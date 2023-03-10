Friday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (23-4) versus the Harvard Crimson (16-10) at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Lions are coming off of a 69-64 win against Cornell in their most recent game on Saturday.

Columbia vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Columbia vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 72, Harvard 66

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions picked up their best win of the season on January 6, when they grabbed a 58-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

The Lions have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five).

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 35) on January 6

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 48) on December 10

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 53) on November 27

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on November 7

83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 74) on November 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Columbia Performance Insights