Friday's game features the William & Mary Tribe (17-12) and the Hofstra Pride (12-19) matching up at SECU Arena (on March 10) at 2:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for William & Mary.

The Pride's most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 66-59 victory against N.C. A&T.

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 59

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Pride took down the Towson Tigers 58-57 on February 9.

Hofstra has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

58-57 at home over Towson (No. 141) on February 9

66-59 over N.C. A&T (No. 215) on March 9

72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 245) on March 2

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 274) on January 6

56-53 at home over Army (No. 284) on December 7

Hofstra Performance Insights