Hofstra vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday's game features the William & Mary Tribe (17-12) and the Hofstra Pride (12-19) matching up at SECU Arena (on March 10) at 2:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for William & Mary.
The Pride's most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 66-59 victory against N.C. A&T.
Hofstra vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Hofstra vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 59
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Pride took down the Towson Tigers 58-57 on February 9.
- Hofstra has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-57 at home over Towson (No. 141) on February 9
- 66-59 over N.C. A&T (No. 215) on March 9
- 72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 245) on March 2
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 274) on January 6
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 284) on December 7
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride have a -145 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 58 points per game, 311th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.6 per contest to rank 130th in college basketball.
- Hofstra has averaged 3.2 fewer points in CAA games (54.8) than overall (58).
- The Pride score 56.9 points per game at home, and 58.2 away.
- At home Hofstra is allowing 61.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than it is away (64.6).
- While the Pride are averaging 58 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 57.4 points per contest.
