Friday's contest features the Iona Lady Gaels (24-6) and the Siena Saints (19-12) facing off at Boardwalk Hall (on March 10) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Iona.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Lady Gaels earned a 39-37 victory over Mount St. Mary's.

Iona vs. Siena Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Iona vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 66, Siena 58

Iona Schedule Analysis

Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14, the Lady Gaels captured their best win of the season, a 47-42 road victory.

Iona has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (20).

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 212) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on February 2

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21

Iona Performance Insights