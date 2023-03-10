Iona vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Iona Lady Gaels (24-6) and the Siena Saints (19-12) facing off at Boardwalk Hall (on March 10) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Iona.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Lady Gaels earned a 39-37 victory over Mount St. Mary's.
Iona vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Iona vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 66, Siena 58
Iona Schedule Analysis
- Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14, the Lady Gaels captured their best win of the season, a 47-42 road victory.
- Iona has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (20).
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 212) on January 2
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on February 2
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 63.0 points per game to rank 229th in college basketball while giving up 53.9 per contest to rank 10th in college basketball) and have a +274 scoring differential overall.
- Iona is tallying 64.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.5 more points per game than its season average (63.0).
- The Lady Gaels are averaging 67.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Iona has played better in home games this season, allowing 53.5 points per game, compared to 55.3 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Gaels' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 62.5 points a contest compared to the 63.0 they've averaged this season.
