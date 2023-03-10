Friday's contest at Boardwalk Hall has the Niagara Purple Eagles (18-11) taking on the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (15-16) at 1:30 PM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 63-60 victory for Niagara, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Lady Jaspers enter this matchup after a 50-43 win over Quinnipiac on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Niagara Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Manhattan vs. Niagara Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Niagara 63, Manhattan 60

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

  • On March 9, the Lady Jaspers claimed their signature win of the season, a 50-43 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.
  • Manhattan has 14 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 50-43 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on March 9
  • 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 229) on January 12
  • 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 232) on November 19
  • 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 2
  • 52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on February 25

Manhattan Performance Insights

  • The Lady Jaspers have a +27 scoring differential, putting up 59.1 points per game (294th in college basketball) and conceding 58.3 (40th in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Manhattan is averaging more points (60 per game) than it is overall (59.1) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Lady Jaspers average 61.2 points per game. Away, they score 56.8.
  • At home, Manhattan gives up 56.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 61.5.
  • The Lady Jaspers have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 60.9 points per contest, 1.8 more than their season average of 59.1.

