Manhattan vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Boardwalk Hall has the Niagara Purple Eagles (18-11) taking on the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (15-16) at 1:30 PM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 63-60 victory for Niagara, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Lady Jaspers enter this matchup after a 50-43 win over Quinnipiac on Thursday.
Manhattan vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Manhattan vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 63, Manhattan 60
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- On March 9, the Lady Jaspers claimed their signature win of the season, a 50-43 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.
- Manhattan has 14 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-43 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on March 9
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 229) on January 12
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 232) on November 19
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 2
- 52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on February 25
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers have a +27 scoring differential, putting up 59.1 points per game (294th in college basketball) and conceding 58.3 (40th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Manhattan is averaging more points (60 per game) than it is overall (59.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Jaspers average 61.2 points per game. Away, they score 56.8.
- At home, Manhattan gives up 56.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 61.5.
- The Lady Jaspers have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 60.9 points per contest, 1.8 more than their season average of 59.1.
