The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) host the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) after losing three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: YES and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -4.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nets have hit the over in 29 of their 66 games with a set total (43.9%).
  • So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 36-30-0 record against the spread.
  • The Nets have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those contests.
  • Brooklyn has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 0 0% 115.3 228.9 115.6 228.3 231
Nets 0 0% 113.6 228.9 112.7 228.3 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Four of the Nets' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • This season, Brooklyn is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-16-0 ATS (.543).
  • The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only two fewer points than the 115.6 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 21-10 overall record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 30-36 8-14 29-38
Nets 36-30 10-3 29-37

Nets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Nets
115.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
21-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-11
23-14
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-10
115.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
17-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-12
22-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.