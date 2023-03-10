The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) host the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) after losing three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: YES and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -4.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

The Nets have hit the over in 29 of their 66 games with a set total (43.9%).

So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 36-30-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those contests.

Brooklyn has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Nets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 0 0% 115.3 228.9 115.6 228.3 231 Nets 0 0% 113.6 228.9 112.7 228.3 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of the Nets' last 10 contests have hit the over.

This season, Brooklyn is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-16-0 ATS (.543).

The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only two fewer points than the 115.6 the Timberwolves allow.

Brooklyn has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 21-10 overall record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 30-36 8-14 29-38 Nets 36-30 10-3 29-37

Nets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Nets 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 21-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-11 23-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-10 115.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 17-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-12 22-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.