Nets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) host the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) after losing three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: YES and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- The Nets have hit the over in 29 of their 66 games with a set total (43.9%).
- So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 36-30-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those contests.
- Brooklyn has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|0
|0%
|115.3
|228.9
|115.6
|228.3
|231
|Nets
|0
|0%
|113.6
|228.9
|112.7
|228.3
|226.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Nets' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- This season, Brooklyn is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-16-0 ATS (.543).
- The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only two fewer points than the 115.6 the Timberwolves allow.
- Brooklyn has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 21-10 overall record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|30-36
|8-14
|29-38
|Nets
|36-30
|10-3
|29-37
Nets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Nets
|115.3
|113.6
|12
|18
|21-15
|20-11
|23-14
|21-10
|115.6
|112.7
|18
|11
|17-10
|26-12
|22-6
|29-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.