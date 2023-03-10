Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) play the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) at Target Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Anthony Edwards, Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets lost to the Bucks on Thursday, 118-113. Patty Mills scored a team-high 23 points (and added four assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Patty Mills 23 7 4 1 1 5 Cameron Thomas 21 4 0 0 0 3 Dru Smith 17 2 4 0 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is the Nets' top scorer (18.5 points per game) and assist man (3.5), and averages 4.4 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie is the Nets' top assist man (5.5 per game), and he produces 17.7 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Nicolas Claxton tops the Nets in rebounding (9.1 per game), and produces 12.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (second in the NBA).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is putting up 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 25.2 4.8 3.2 1.1 0.8 2.5 Spencer Dinwiddie 16 3.2 6 0.8 0.4 2 Nicolas Claxton 7.6 8.4 1.8 1 2.1 0 Cameron Johnson 16 3.5 1.4 1.1 0.3 2.4 Royce O'Neale 6.1 4.6 2.2 0.6 0.3 1.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.