Friday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Niagara Purple Eagles (18-11) taking on the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (15-16) at 1:30 PM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 63-60 win for Niagara, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Purple Eagles took care of business in their last outing 67-64 against Rider on Wednesday.

Niagara vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Niagara vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 63, Manhattan 60

Niagara Schedule Analysis

The Purple Eagles' best win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Purple Eagles brought home the 67-64 win at home on January 5.

Niagara has 16 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 5

63-58 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on February 23

86-62 at home over Siena (No. 229) on March 2

70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on January 12

65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 19

Niagara Performance Insights