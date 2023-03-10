Siena vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Iona Lady Gaels (24-6) and the Siena Saints (19-12) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 10.
The Saints' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 59-53 win over Fairfield.
Siena vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Siena vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 66, Siena 58
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints captured their signature win of the season on February 11, when they defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles, who rank No. 212 in our computer rankings, 83-81.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Siena is 18-5 (.783%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 212) on February 11
- 62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 231) on December 10
- 59-53 over Fairfield (No. 254) on March 9
- 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on January 5
- 55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on January 19
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 68 points per game (127th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per outing (164th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Siena has averaged 69.8 points per game in MAAC action, and 68 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Saints are averaging 6.8 more points per game at home (71) than away (64.2).
- At home Siena is allowing 62.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it is away (65).
- The Saints are posting 69.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.5 more than their average for the season (68).
