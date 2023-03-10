Friday's contest between the Iona Lady Gaels (24-6) and the Siena Saints (19-12) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 10.

The Saints' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 59-53 win over Fairfield.

Siena vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Siena vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 66, Siena 58

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints captured their signature win of the season on February 11, when they defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles, who rank No. 212 in our computer rankings, 83-81.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Siena is 18-5 (.783%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 212) on February 11

62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 231) on December 10

59-53 over Fairfield (No. 254) on March 9

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on January 5

55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on January 19

Siena Performance Insights