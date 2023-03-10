Spencer Dinwiddie Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Timberwolves - March 10
Spencer Dinwiddie will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Dinwiddie, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|17.7
|16.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.2
|3.8
|Assists
|6.5
|5.5
|6.6
|PRA
|30.5
|26.4
|27.3
|PR
|23.5
|20.9
|20.7
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.0
Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- Dinwiddie's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 115.6 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.
- Conceding 25.4 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 12.8 makes per game, 22nd in the league.
Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/21/2022
|41
|19
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|12/19/2022
|38
|20
|2
|7
|5
|0
|1
