Spencer Dinwiddie will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dinwiddie, in his previous game (March 7 win against the Rockets) produced 23 points and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Dinwiddie, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 17.7 16.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.8 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.6 PRA 30.5 26.4 27.3 PR 23.5 20.9 20.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Spencer Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Dinwiddie's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104 possessions per contest.

Giving up 115.6 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.4 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 12.8 makes per game, 22nd in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 41 19 4 3 4 1 1 12/19/2022 38 20 2 7 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dinwiddie or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.