Friday's contest features the Northeastern Huskies (18-11) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (18-12) clashing at SECU Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Seawolves took care of business in their most recent matchup 54-51 against Elon on Thursday.

Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 66, Stony Brook 64

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves' signature victory this season came against the Iona Lady Gaels, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings. The Seawolves secured the 73-71 win at home on November 14.

Stony Brook has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

73-71 at home over Iona (No. 139) on November 14

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 141) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 202) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 227) on November 23

Stony Brook Performance Insights