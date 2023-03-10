The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Nets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Nets' .545 ATS win percentage (36-30-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .463 mark (31-34-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Minnesota (8-12-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (36.4%) than Brooklyn (10-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (76.9%).

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the over/under 43.3% of the time this season (29 out of 67). That's less often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (29 out of 66).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 17-16, while the Nets are 10-18 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Brooklyn is 18th in the league offensively (113.6 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (112.7 points conceded).

This season the Nets are ranked 10th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

The Nets are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

In 2022-23, Brooklyn has taken 39% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.3% of Brooklyn's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.7% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.