Nets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 10
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Nets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Nets 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- The Nets' .545 ATS win percentage (36-30-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .463 mark (31-34-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Minnesota (8-12-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (36.4%) than Brooklyn (10-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (76.9%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the over/under 43.3% of the time this season (29 out of 67). That's less often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (29 out of 66).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 17-16, while the Nets are 10-18 as moneyline underdogs.
Nets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn is 18th in the league offensively (113.6 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (112.7 points conceded).
- This season the Nets are ranked 10th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.
- The Nets are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn has taken 39% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.3% of Brooklyn's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.7% have been 2-pointers.
