The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on March 9, Quickley posted three points and five assists in a 122-117 loss against the Kings.

If you'd like to place a bet on Quickley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 13.3 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 4 4 Assists 5.5 3.2 3.4 PRA 28.5 20.5 24.5 PR 22.5 17.3 21.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.9



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Clippers

Quickley has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 11.7% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 101 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 10th in possessions per game with 101.1.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 112.8 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Clippers give up 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 24.8 per game.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 27 11 4 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.