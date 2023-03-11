Saturday's contest that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 63-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 11.

The Lady Gaels enter this matchup after a 67-66 victory over Siena on Friday.

Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels' best win this season came in a 47-42 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14.

Iona has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (21).

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 221) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 221) on February 2

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iona Performance Insights