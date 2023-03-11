Iona vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) squaring off against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) at 3:30 PM ET on March 11. Our computer prediction projects a 63-55 win for Iona, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Gaels came out on top in their last game 67-66 against Siena on Friday.
Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55
Iona Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 47-42 on January 14.
- Iona has 21 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 221) on January 2
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 221) on February 2
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels average 63.1 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 54.3 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +275 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.
- With 64.5 points per game in MAAC contests, Iona is tallying 1.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.1 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Gaels have played better when playing at home this year, posting 67.4 points per game, compared to 60.5 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Iona is surrendering 53.5 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 55.3.
- The Lady Gaels have averaged 63.1 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've put up on average this season.
