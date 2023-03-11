Saturday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) squaring off against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) at 3:30 PM ET on March 11. Our computer prediction projects a 63-55 win for Iona, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Gaels came out on top in their last game 67-66 against Siena on Friday.

Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55

Iona Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 47-42 on January 14.

Iona has 21 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 221) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 221) on February 2

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21

Iona Performance Insights