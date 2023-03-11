The top-seeded Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) is set to square off against the No. 6 seed Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) in the MAAC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall tips off at 3:30 PM.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Iona vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison

The Lady Jaspers put up an average of 59.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Gaels give up.

Manhattan has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.

Iona is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 59.8 points.

The Lady Gaels score only 4.5 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).

When Iona totals more than 58.6 points, it is 20-2.

Manhattan has a 12-6 record when giving up fewer than 63.1 points.

Iona Schedule