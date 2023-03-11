The top-seeded Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) is set to square off against the No. 6 seed Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) in the MAAC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall tips off at 3:30 PM.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iona vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaspers put up an average of 59.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Gaels give up.
  • Manhattan has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.
  • Iona is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Lady Gaels score only 4.5 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).
  • When Iona totals more than 58.6 points, it is 20-2.
  • Manhattan has a 12-6 record when giving up fewer than 63.1 points.

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Saint Peter's W 64-56 Yanitelli Center
3/8/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 39-37 Boardwalk Hall
3/10/2023 Siena W 67-66 Boardwalk Hall
3/11/2023 Manhattan - Boardwalk Hall

