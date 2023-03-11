The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 122-117 loss versus the Kings, Hart put up nine points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 11.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.9 6.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.4 PRA 20.5 21.5 21.1 PR 16.5 17.7 17.7 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.3



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Clippers

Hart's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101.1 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Clippers give up 112.8 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Clippers have given up 43.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the league.

The Clippers allow 24.8 assists per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 16th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2022 33 9 7 6 1 0 1

