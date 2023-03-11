Manhattan vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) and the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 63-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 11.
The Lady Jaspers are coming off of an 81-68 victory over Niagara in their most recent game on Friday.
Manhattan vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Manhattan vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers' signature win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers secured the 50-43 win at a neutral site on March 9.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Manhattan is 15-5 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-43 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on March 9
- 81-68 over Niagara (No. 221) on March 10
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 229) on January 12
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 232) on November 19
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (44th in college basketball).
- In MAAC games, Manhattan has averaged 0.2 more points (60.0) than overall (59.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Jaspers are scoring 61.2 points per game, 4.4 more than they are averaging away (56.8).
- Manhattan allows 56.4 points per game at home, and 61.5 on the road.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Jaspers are scoring 63.3 points per game, 3.5 more than their season average (59.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.