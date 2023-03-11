The No. 1 seed Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) will look to earn the MAAC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 6 Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Manhattan vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

The Lady Jaspers score 5.5 more points per game (59.8) than the Lady Gaels allow (54.3).

Manhattan has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.

Iona's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.

The Lady Gaels average just 4.5 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).

Iona has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.

When Manhattan gives up fewer than 63.1 points, it is 12-6.

