How to Watch the Rangers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Buffalo Sabres welcome in the New York Rangers on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG-B is the spot to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Sabres go head to head.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 180 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 209 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|64
|19
|53
|72
|82
|28
|22.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|64
|32
|35
|67
|51
|43
|48.9%
|Adam Fox
|64
|10
|48
|58
|63
|65
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|64
|19
|29
|48
|57
|46
|56.3%
|Patrick Kane
|57
|17
|30
|47
|47
|25
|50%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have conceded 233 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Sabres are third in the NHL in scoring (236 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|64
|42
|43
|85
|30
|36
|43.4%
|Jeff Skinner
|61
|28
|37
|65
|33
|27
|48.6%
|Alex Tuch
|57
|28
|34
|62
|23
|41
|49%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|60
|14
|48
|62
|52
|33
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|63
|25
|30
|55
|15
|33
|48.8%
