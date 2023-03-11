Having dropped three in a row, the Buffalo Sabres welcome in the New York Rangers on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG-B is the spot to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Sabres go head to head.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 180 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 209 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 64 19 53 72 82 28 22.2% Mika Zibanejad 64 32 35 67 51 43 48.9% Adam Fox 64 10 48 58 63 65 - Vincent Trocheck 64 19 29 48 57 46 56.3% Patrick Kane 57 17 30 47 47 25 50%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 233 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Sabres are third in the NHL in scoring (236 goals, 3.7 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players