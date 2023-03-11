Having dropped three in a row, the Buffalo Sabres welcome in the New York Rangers on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG-B is the spot to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Sabres go head to head.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 180 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
  • The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 209 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 64 19 53 72 82 28 22.2%
Mika Zibanejad 64 32 35 67 51 43 48.9%
Adam Fox 64 10 48 58 63 65 -
Vincent Trocheck 64 19 29 48 57 46 56.3%
Patrick Kane 57 17 30 47 47 25 50%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres have conceded 233 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Sabres are third in the NHL in scoring (236 goals, 3.7 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 64 42 43 85 30 36 43.4%
Jeff Skinner 61 28 37 65 33 27 48.6%
Alex Tuch 57 28 34 62 23 41 49%
Rasmus Dahlin 60 14 48 62 52 33 -
Dylan Cozens 63 25 30 55 15 33 48.8%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.