The MVC conference champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 2 seed Belmont Bruins (23-10) and the No. 4 Drake Bulldogs (21-9) play at 2:00 PM.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Belmont vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 78.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Bruins allow.
  • Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
  • Belmont is 20-7 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The Bruins score 71.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Belmont has an 18-2 record when scoring more than 65.3 points.
  • Drake has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.
  • The Bruins are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.8%).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 50.9% from the field, 5% higher than the Bruins allow.

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Valparaiso W 70-67 Athletics-Recreation Center
3/10/2023 Southern Illinois W 70-64 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/11/2023 Northern Iowa W 69-62 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/12/2023 Drake - Vibrant Arena at the Mark

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Southern Illinois W 91-68 Knapp Center
3/10/2023 Missouri State W 73-70 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/11/2023 Illinois State W 74-54 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/12/2023 Belmont - Vibrant Arena at the Mark

