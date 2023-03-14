The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-14) host the Hofstra Pride (24-9) at Jersey Mike's Arena on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.

Hofstra vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Pride Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 16 of the Pride's 33 games with a set total.

Hofstra has a 21-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Hofstra (21-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60.6% of the time, three% more often than Rutgers (20-13-0) this season.

Hofstra vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 67.9 142.6 60.3 125.7 132.6 Hofstra 74.7 142.6 65.4 125.7 142.6

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

Hofstra is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Pride have gone over the total four times.

The Pride's 74.7 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 60.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Hofstra has put together a 20-7 ATS record and a 23-4 overall record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Rutgers vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 20-13-0 13-20-0 Hofstra 21-12-0 16-17-0

Hofstra vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits

Rutgers Hofstra 14-5 Home Record 11-1 4-7 Away Record 10-5 13-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.5 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 8-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

