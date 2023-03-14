Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 122-120 win versus the Nuggets, Bridges tallied 25 points.

Below, we dig into Bridges' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 18.8 25.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.4 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.7 PRA 33.5 26.6 33 PR 30.5 23.2 30.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Thunder

Bridges' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Thunder give up 116.3 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder are the worst team in the league, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.8 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/3/2022 30 18 2 0 1 0 1 2/24/2022 31 21 5 4 1 1 1 12/29/2021 33 5 7 2 1 0 1 12/23/2021 28 5 5 0 1 0 0

