Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on March 12, Dinwiddie produced 15 points, six rebounds and 16 assists in a 122-120 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Dinwiddie, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 17.8 17.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.8 Assists 7.5 5.7 8.3 PRA 32.5 26.8 29.7 PR 24.5 21.1 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.0



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Thunder

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Conceding 116.3 points per contest, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Thunder are the worst team in the NBA, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 13 makes per contest, 26th in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 36 21 3 8 1 0 1 12/12/2022 35 20 7 10 4 0 0 10/29/2022 35 20 2 2 2 0 1

