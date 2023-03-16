Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) matching up at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Illinois. The over/under has been set at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Arkansas -1.5

Arkansas -1.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arkansas -135, Illinois +110

Arkansas vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Arkansas (-1.5)



Arkansas (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Arkansas is 13-18-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 16-12-0. The Razorbacks are 15-16-0 and the Fighting Illini are 13-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 149.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests, while Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 74.4 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball while allowing 67.4 per contest to rank 98th in college basketball) and have a +232 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (138th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3 per contest.

Arkansas knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

The Razorbacks average 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (139th in college basketball), and give up 86.2 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

Arkansas has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (245th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (65th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.7 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per contest (85th in college basketball).

Illinois pulls down 35.5 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

Illinois connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (335th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 33.6% rate.

Illinois has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (231st in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

