Thursday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the Colgate Raiders (26-8) at Wells Fargo Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-67 and heavily favors Texas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:25 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Colgate is projected to cover the spread (13.5) versus Texas. The two sides are projected to come in below the 150.5 total.

Colgate vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -13.5

Texas -13.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -1100, Colgate +700

Colgate vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 80, Colgate 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Colgate (+13.5)



Colgate (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 16-16-0, and Colgate's is 16-15-0. The Longhorns have a 15-17-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Raiders have a record of 18-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 156.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Colgate has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders put up 78.6 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 69 per outing (143rd in college basketball). They have a +327 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Colgate records 31.1 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball) while conceding 29.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Colgate hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) at a 40.8% rate (first in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from deep.

Colgate wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 9.7 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

